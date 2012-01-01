Together, Let’s Beat Diabetes: aQuellé’s Ongoing Commitment



For the fourth year in a row, aQuellé is continuing its mission to raise awareness about diabetes - a condition that impacts millions of South Africans, often without them even realising it.



This year’s campaign once again shines a light on simple, everyday actions that can help prevent or manage diabetes. By focusing on four core pillars, aQuellé encourages people to:



• Get tested – early detection can save lives.

• Choose water – hydrate without added sugar.

• Eat healthy – balanced meals support long-term wellbeing.

• Get active – regular movement strengthens both body and mind.



Awareness That Reaches Communities



Through a mix of digital content, radio conversations, in-store education, and social media activity, the campaign aims to reach South Africans everywhere - at work, at home, and in their communities. As part of its nationwide efforts, aQuellé has been hosting free diabetes testing stations across the country, encouraging people to get tested. The brand also made a R300 000 donation to Diabetes South Africa, helping to support education and awareness initiatives.



By bringing awareness into everyday spaces, aQuellé hopes to inspire people to take small steps that add up to healthier futures.



Wear Blue for World Diabetes Day



On 14 November, the world recognises World Diabetes Day. aQuellé will once again call on South Africans to wear blue as a visible sign of support for those living with diabetes.



A Heartfelt Commitment



For aQuellé, this is more than a campaign. Diabetes touches families, friends, and colleagues across South Africa. That’s why aQuellé remains dedicated to doing its part in raising awareness, encouraging positive lifestyle choices, and supporting healthier communities.



Diabetes may be a serious condition, but awareness and action can make all the difference.



Together, let’s beat diabetes.



For more information, visit www.aquelle.co.za/diabetes