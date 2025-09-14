Camping as new experience



It has come to that time of the year when the last cold front is showing up for the last time until South Africans start to emerge from their hibernation trend. Usually South Africans travel less during winter months and the trend changes when the spring season starts. This is the reason South African Tourism reaches out to all people of Mzansi with our annual Sho’t Left Travel Week Campaign happening from 8 until 14 September 2025.



This time around, please allow us to entice you to the camping and caravanning experience and its ability to connect people and their loves ones. Most people are not aware that you can enjoy camping without having to do the heavy lifting in terms of setting up and breakdown. Many camping sites have people to assist with setting up your tent. Let’s explore some of the available sites within an hour to two of Johannesburg and Pretoria.



Camping with your own equipment may start with an investment of a tent and other equipment at a budget below R3000 and get to use it as many times as it is convenient for you. You can start your search by visiting TentCo one of the top suppliers for all your camping needs.



Camping sites with all you need does not necessarily have to be expensive. It is exactly what you need if you have never done camping before. The establishment will provide a tent for you and your besties and all you have to do is bring your favourite food or eat out at the nearest restaurant if your camping site does not have one on site. At Ramoswe lodge within Forever Resort Bela Bela you can spend the night with nine friends at R600 per person per night and enjoy a campsite with a pool and lapa.



One can explore a motorhome and Maui Motorhome Rentals offers a mobile room for four from as little as R2000 per day. All you need is a code 8 drivers license. As a first time camper I would really not miss an opportunity to travel with family or friends especially when you get all the essential facilities like kitchen and bathroom included in the rental sleeper. I can just imagine travelling in what will be our accommodation, having snacks and relaxing at the back with music in a lounge set up. I would also try camping if it were that easy.



If you are looking for a tent experience on the luxury side, glamping, as it is commonly known, one can try Little Mongena Tented Camp. This is a luxury tented camp overlooking a dam within Dinokeng Game Reserve. Each of the ten tents on offer features a tea and coffee-making facility, air conditioning, and en-suite bathroom with a shower.



Visit shotleft.co.za to take advantage of Shot Left Travel Week, which runs from 8 to 14 September 2025, for discounted deals of up to 50% off. Explore your own beautiful country and create unforgettable memories. After all, it’s your country. Enjoy it. 'Cause nothing is more fun than a Sho’t Left.