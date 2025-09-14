1. What is Travel Week and The Great South African Sale all about?



Sho’t Left Travel Week Campaign is a 7-day promotion of discounted South African tourism related deals and packages. The campaign aims to encourage South Africans to explore their own backyards and enjoy what the country has to offer throughout the year.



Travel Week 2025 was inspired by the need to create a sense of urgency to travel, particularly because South Africans' affordability is one of the main obstacles to taking advantage of local travel.



We also aim to increase access to information through various marketing interventions like media and content creator hostings so that they can have first hand experience to the attractions and experiences.

2. What kinds of deals will be available during the Great South African Sale?

The GREAT SOUTH AFRICAN SALE runs from 8-14 September 2025. We offer both aspiring and seasoned travellers an opportunity to plan and book their annual vacation, taking advantage of the exclusive discounts of up to 50% off.



Travel Week has a variety of affordable leisure deals ranging from City life, Bush, Adventure and Beach experiences among others. These deals will offer South Africans an opportunity to choose from accommodation, transport and attractions that will allow them to take road trips and enjoy their outdoor and nature-based activities.



All bookings are in accordance with the terms and conditions as set by our tourism partners. These include available capacity and expiry dates.

3. September is Tourism Month.

In line with this year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” we invite all South Africans to explore the incredible beauty, culture, and adventure waiting right here at home.



The month of September symbolises the start of spring and the promise of warmer weather to come. South Africans are eagerly anticipating spending more time outdoors and attending events and festivals throughout the country.



There are numerous events that celebrate our local music, food and culture throughout all nine provinces. We encourage the people of Mzansi to incorporate leisure tourism activities into their travel plans when attending these events and become tourists in their own country.



Our aim is to motivate South Africans to make these events a part of their vacation by spending a night at local accommodation establishments.



Our #TravelWiseMzansi initiative aims to motivate South Africans to book their travel wisely and plan ahead of time.



We urge everyone to protect and conserve our wildlife and natural resources.



To ensure long-term benefits for both the environment and local communities, our local travellers are being urged to adopt sustainable tourism practices.

4. How does Sho’t Left work with local businesses to ensure their long-term benefits and inclusive growth?

The success of local businesses and small businesses depends on the support of government entities like us. Through our collaboration with the nine provincial tourism authorities, we identify SMME’s to render services like Tour Operators (Aahaah Shuttle and Tours), Tourist guides, caterers like Braai brothers and Setšong Tea which is an authentic experience that showcases experiences from the community in Groblersdal that touches on tradition, culture, customs, heritage and food in our last media and content creator hosting.



Partnerships with local businesses will help them grow and become financially sustainable and assist us to communicate our message of accessibility and affordability of domestic travel to South Africans.

5. How can ordinary South Africans get involved or benefit from similar tourism drives?

Most South Africans choose their next domestic travel destination through recommendations from friends and family. We would like South Africans to share their travel experiences online and tag Sho’t left so that we can expand our reach and address the accessibility to information barrier.



Ordinary people of Mzansi must explore their own backyards and enjoy what the country has to offer throughout the year.



Remember it’s your country. Enjoy it! Nothing’s more fun than a Sho’t Left

6. How can we access the exciting offers during this week?

To book these exclusive deals and get more information please visit our website www.shotleft.co.za



Alternatively, Mzansi can follow us on social media platforms and use the hashtag #TravelWeek25 when sharing their holiday trips with friends and family.

Our handle is @shotleft on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

