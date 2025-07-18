Gerrie Fourie, Capitec CEO, is to retire in July 2025

Capitec launches client-led ‘Bank on better’ campaign
In South Africa’s fast-changing economy, people don’t just want banks that transact. They want banks that see them, understand them and believe in their potential. Capitec’s new brand campaign, Bank on better, delivers that promise with a powerful truth: we all bank on something – and someone. “Bank on better isn’t just a campaign, it’s our truth. It’s about trust, consistency and showing up for our clients every day” – Asha Patel, Head of Brand and Communications
Bank on better isn’t just a campaign – it’s a lived promise. With 24 million active clients, 13 million app users and 880 branches, Capitec is South Africa’s largest digital bank. This scale comes with immense responsibility, one met with empathy, warmth and honesty in every client interaction. Yet its real strength lies not in its size but in its everyday relationships with clients across the country.
This is more than a TV ad. This multi-layered initiative reveals the role Capitec plays in people’s lives – in their families, their dreams and their futures. It’s about showing that better is always possible and that Capitec is there in the moments that matter most.
Watch the TVC
Real people, real stories
At the heart of the campaign are the voices of real Capitec clients, sharing their journeys in unscripted interviews that bring raw emotion and lived experience to the screen. These are the stories of South Africans banking on more:
- Vhulahani, a Gogo banking on giving her grandchildren the life she never had
- Mthokozisi, a carwash owner banking on turning his hustle into a franchise
- Mykayla, a first-generation graduate banking on her future
- Nolo, a young black woman owning, leading and creating inclusive spaces
- Sidney, a business owner who doesn’t just bank on deals and recognition, but on raising his daughters
- Kefiloe and Motheo, a mother and son banking on each other’s dreams
- Phumelela, a boss banking on her drive and direction
Behind the scenes: Where trust takes centre stage
A behind-the-scenes feature deepens the campaign’s authenticity, capturing the unscripted process of filming in real locations with real people. It highlights the trust between clients and crew, showing how Capitec puts its clients at the heart of everything.
Watch behind the scenes
In a world where people expect more from their banks, Bank on better stands out. The campaign embodies Capitec’s mission to empower South Africans to back themselves and their dreams.
This is a case study in how truth, client-led storytelling and emotional clarity can create real market impact. It’s a reminder that banking isn’t only about money, it’s about people.
Because whether it’s for your business, your children or your future – when you bank on better, Capitec banks on you.
For more information, visit Capitec – Launches New Brand Campaign
