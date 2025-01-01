More chances to ENJOY BIIIG, wins BIIIG taste

Knorrox Gives a Bull: A Purpose-Led Movement Rooted in Strength, Nutrition and Community



Knorrox has long been a household name, known for adding rich, meaty flavour to everyday meals. In 2025, the brand stepped beyond the kitchen — launching a nationwide movement that puts purpose on the plate.



“We Give A Bull” is not just a bold line; it’s a promise. A promise to serve for tomorrow by nourishing communities today. Rooted in the symbolic strength of the bull, this campaign is about more than flavour — it’s about fortification, education, and real empowerment at a grassroots level.



From one pot, to a movement



The campaign began with Mam'Sindi, a community cook from KwaDukuza, whose story inspired the nation.



With one pot and one promise, she set out to feed her neighbourhood. "On the two days each week that I cook, there’s never a shortage of food. What drives me to wake up every morning is the thought that if I stay in bed because I’m tired or unwell, the people who rely on me won’t have anything to eat. " That’s what keeps Mam'Sindi going.



Today, supported by Knorrox, she leads a soup kitchen that serves hundreds. Her journey is the emotional anchor of the campaign — showing what it means to give strength through nourishment.



Knorrox didn’t stop at one story. The brand built a platform to support many more.



Introducing the Bull Brigade



At the heart of the "We Give A Bull" movement is the Knorrox Bull Brigade - a powerful symbol of purpose, care, and continuity.



The Bull Brigade is a single, fully equipped container kitchen that travels from one nominated philanthropist to the next, carrying with it the tools, products, and support needed to nourish entire communities.



Each recipient of the Bull Brigade will be nominated for their impact to serve others with heart, resilience, and a passion for food that uplifts.



The journey will begin in the Eastern Cape this Mandela Day, where the very first Bull Brigade container will be delivered to honour a new community chef. From there, it will continue its mission to reach kitchens and community champions across South Africa.



The Bull Brigade is not just a donation, it’s a legacy-in-motion, giving back to those who give the most. This is how we ensure that every Knorrox meal is made with purpose, heart, and that rich, meaty taste Mzansi loves.



Nourishment with purpose



Central to the campaign is the Knorrox mantra, a locally inspired mnemonic that makes nutrition relatable:



We Give a Bull to help you grow.

Giving you strength so you can show.

Iron in your blood to keep you strong

Zinc helps you fight, all day long.



It’s more than a rhyme - it’s a teaching tool that will be used by influencers, teachers and DENOSA nurses to show the real power of fortified food. From iron-rich meals that support energy to zinc for immunity, Knorrox is serious about giving more than just taste.



Real impact, real people



The campaign is activated through powerful moments like Mandela Day, where Knorrox and its partners prepare and serve meals at multiple community sites. It continues through Women’s Month, when new community cooks are nominated and supported to run kitchens, gardens, and food stalls of their own.



In September, to mark Heritage Month, Knorrox will launch the Purpose Cookbook -a celebration of community, culture, and nourishment, filled with budget-friendly recipes, nutritional insights, and tips on growing your own food at home.



Serving for tomorrow



Whether it’s through container kitchens, fortified meals, or empowering local food heroes, Knorrox is proving that nourishment can be a tool for real change.



Every dish carries more than just rich, meaty flavour. It carries care, pride, and purpose, showing Mzansi that when Knorrox says: “We Give A Bull”, it means every plate is served with tomorrow in mind.

