Type 1 Diabetes

Join aQuellé in the cause for Diabetes – Let’s Beat Diabetes, Together



Did you know that diabetes is the second leading cause of natural deaths in South Africa, claiming over 200 lives every day? Diabetes affects so many people in the communities we work in and support. aQuellé is on a mission to create awareness and build knowledge about diabetes, and is joining with communities and organisations such as Diabetes South Africa to do this – together we can beat diabetes.

How do we beat diabetes together?

Get Tested: Getting tested is a vital step in taking control of your health. These are some symptoms of diabetes to look out for:

excessive thirst

excessive tiredness

constant hunger

blurry vision

loss of weight

slow healing of wounds

Choose Water: Water plays a vital role in regulating blood sugar levels. People with diabetes are more susceptible to dehydration and its debilitating effects. Glucose levels in the body are moderated by a hormone called insulin. When people suffer from diabetes they have a lack of insulin, or their bodies are unable to respond to it. As a guideline, men should drink 2 litres of water every day, and women 1.6 litres.

Eat Healthy: A healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of getting Type 2 diabetes and helps you manage your sugar levels better if you have diabetes. Obesity is a major risk factor associated with diabetes.

Make good choices like

Eating at regular times

Consuming low GI bread

High-fiber foods like oats

Plenty of vegetables

Avoid bad choices like

Skipping meals

Fatty, processed, and sugary foods

Beverages high in sugar

Alcohol and smoking